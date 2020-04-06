Kansas will receive no more supplies from federal stockpile

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas is just weeks away from reaching the coronavirus peak in the state. But, frontline workers are already operating with bare-bones equipment and supplies. Governor Kelly says Kansas has received its final shipment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. The Federal Government has said that Kansas will receive no more supplies.

Supplies are distributed from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) based on population size. According to the Governor, Kansas has received three shipments and 90% of supplies allocated for the state. However, due to high demand across the country, that final 10% of supplies will not make it to Kansas.

The final shipment from the SNS was received last week and distributed to the counties over the weekend. The amount each county received was based on the 2010 Census numbers. But Governor Kelly says with coronavirus cases increasing every day, more supplies are needed, leaving the state with two options moving forward.

The first option is to request supplies and equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“In the past two weeks, Kansas has submitted seven requests to FEMA for vital supplies and PPE, none of which has been fulfilled,” the Governor said.

It is unclear why FEMA has not sent any supplies. Previously, the Governor has said that her requests have been approved, but no supplies are sent. We have reached out to FEMA for an answer but have not received a response.

The second option is to turn to private businesses and companies for supplies and equipment. The Governor says Kansas has looked into this option and is awaiting a shipment of supplies that was ordered through a private company.

However, the Governor adds that this is costly to the state, as money must be used from the state general fund. Due to high demand, it is difficult to find items and the costs have also increased substantially.