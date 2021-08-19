Kansas woman killed when car rolls multiple times, 3 injured

ABILENE (KSNT) – An Abilene woman was killed when a car she was driving flipped and rolled multiple times.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kristen A. Teeters was driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Brady Street in Abilene and failed to stop at the 14th Street intersection. Her vehicle struck a curb, left the road, and rolled at least two times before coming to rest on Hillside Street.

Three passengers in the vehicle, a 21-year-old male, a 20-year-old male, and a 19-year-old female had serious injuries.

Two of the passengers were taken to Memorial Health System of Abilene and one was taken to Salina Regional Health Center.

According to the KHP no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt.

Another vehicle was damaged by flying debris.