Kay’s Garden Making Progress for a Summer Completion Date

Top Stories

by: , KSNT

Posted: / Updated:

The Topeka Zoo is currently working on one of the largest projects they have undertaken in some time. Kay’s Garden is under construction and is scheduled for a Summer 2020 completion. The late Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Kay McFarland left a legacy gift of a Japanese garden to the Topeka Zoo. Kay’s garden will be a destination venue that can host weddings, parties, business meetings, etc. The garden will include a large Koi pond, running streams, bridges and landscaping that will provide serenity and breath-taking views.  Kay’s Garden will cost $6,625,000, of which $4,400,000 was provided by the Kay E. McFarland Living Trust. The Friends of the Topeka Zoo is committed to raising $2.25 million in funding to cover the remaining expenses. KBS Contractors are the Primary Contractors for the project.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories