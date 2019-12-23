Kay’s Garden Making Progress for a Summer Completion Date

The Topeka Zoo is currently working on one of the largest projects they have undertaken in some time. Kay’s Garden is under construction and is scheduled for a Summer 2020 completion. The late Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Kay McFarland left a legacy gift of a Japanese garden to the Topeka Zoo. Kay’s garden will be a destination venue that can host weddings, parties, business meetings, etc. The garden will include a large Koi pond, running streams, bridges and landscaping that will provide serenity and breath-taking views. Kay’s Garden will cost $6,625,000, of which $4,400,000 was provided by the Kay E. McFarland Living Trust. The Friends of the Topeka Zoo is committed to raising $2.25 million in funding to cover the remaining expenses. KBS Contractors are the Primary Contractors for the project.