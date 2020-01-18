KBI helps Pawnee County deputies find and arrest runaway man

PAWNEE ROCK, Kan. (KSNT) – A Nebraska man is in jail after fleeing from an officer involved shooting in Western Kansas.

Early Sunday morning a deputy from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car on U.S. Highway 56 near Larned. The deputy said he smelled marijuana coming from the car and asked the two men inside to get out.

When the officer tried to pat down the passenger a fight broke out. The deputy fired shots at him and the man ran across the highway and away from the scene.

The driver was taken in for questioning and the Sheriff’s Office called in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation to help them with their search.

Investigators identified the run away man as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado. After an hours long search deputies and the KBI found Alvarado in Pawnee Rock.

He was booked into the Pawnee County Jail on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault out of Finney County. The investigation is ongoing.