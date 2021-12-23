KBI identifies Arkansas City man as victim of deadly shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man died in a shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake Wednesday night.

Someone called 911 just after 6 p.m. Wednesday to report a shooting at the lake. Cowley County deputies arrived, met with the caller, and they all began searching for a victim.

Around 8 p.m., they found 37-year-old Joel Leon-Santos, Arkansas City, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Cowley County deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office contacted the Kansas Bureau of Investigation around 8:15 p.m. to request assistance. Agents and the Crime Scene Response Team arrived and began investigating.

Anyone with information to help solve the crime is urged to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted anonymously. Click here for the online form.