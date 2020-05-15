KDHE Secretary Norman says Kansas hospitals are safe

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The state’s top doctor is telling Kansans ‘it is safe to go to the hospital.’

Secretary Lee Norman of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment says he has heard that some people are nervous to seek medical help because they’re worried about getting the coronavirus at hospitals or in ambulances. Secretary Norman says people do not need to be worried. Health care facilities are kept extremely clean and have extensive health safety protocols in place.

Secretary Norman says — if you need medical help, go to the hospital. That is also true for people with severe coronavirus symptoms.

“We’ve seen people that have stayed home for too long and have come in with complications that, handled earlier, would’ve had better outcomes,” said Secretary Norman.

He added that it is also safe to begin going to the doctor for non-emergency services.