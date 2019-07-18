KDHE to Change Vaccine Requirements for 2019-2020 School Year

Editor’s Note: Religious and medical exemptions are available for new shots the state is requiring. The information was reported incorrectly in our 6 p.m. broadcast.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT): The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced on Thursday that they will now be requiring 2 new vaccines for school aged children. The announcement came after a public hearing held last month in Topeka.

The following requirements will take effect on August 2:

Students entering Kindergarten and Grade 1 for the 2019 -2020 school year now need two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine .

for the 2019 -2020 school year now need two doses of the . Students entering Grade 7 for the 2019-2020 school year need one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine.

for the 2019-2020 school year need one dose of the Students entering Grade 11 need one dose of the meningococcal ACWY vaccine if not vaccinated prior to their 16thbirthday. They will need two doses if their first dose was before their 16th birthday.

The state says there are medical and religious exemptions to the vaccines.

For more information on vaccine requirements from the KDHE click here.