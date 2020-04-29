KDOL: Delay on $600 payments fixed, expect money by end of week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — If you are waiting on the additional $600 unemployment payment to hit your bank account, the Kansas Department of Labor says it should be there within a couple of days.

It’s been a week since the state said it found a solution for paying out the extra $600 a week in Federal unemployment benefits. Even though the payments started going out last Thursday, some unemployed Kansans haven’t received one.

“The issue that happened was our payment file, for claims filed on Sunday and Monday, was so large that it exceeded the limit that we could pay out,” explained KDOL Director of Unemployment Insurance, Laurel Klein Searles.

To correct the issue, KDOL says they have increased the amount of money that they are able to give out at one time. The department says everyone should receive their $600 by the end of the week.

“You should receive that extra $600 on your debit card no later than tomorrow, and if you receive your benefits by direct deposit, no later than Friday,” said Searles.

Back payments for missed weeks are expected to start going out next week.

For people who may be seeing ‘N/A’ on their benefits status, Searles says not too worry, you will still receive your money.