KDOL hopes new benefits page will make access easier

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is hoping an updated benefits site homepage will make access to information more quickly, and more smoothly.

KDOL has posted the the link to the site on their social media page.

The new link is here.

KDOL has been plagued with issues since the start of the pandemic. Kansas labor officials are saying that new security protocols are blocking thousands of fraudulent attempts every hour to access Kansas’ unemployment benefits system. But claimants have said the system is deeply flawed and it is very difficult to get through to anyone.