KHP Superintendent faces federal charges over accused retaliation in summer harassment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Col. Herman Jones, Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent, faces federal charges after two former majors from the agency filed the lawsuit against the state and two high-ranking officials, according to our partners KMBC.

Majors Scott Harrington and Josh Kellerman said they are victims of retaliation for being fired. They supervised multiple female employees within the Kansas Highway Patrol who accuse Col. Jones of sexual misconduct.

Col. Jones was also accused of misuse of a state aircraft and gender discrimination. The governor’s office cleared the superintendent of all allegations in July after internal and independent investigations.

Majors Harrington and Kellerman were let go from the Kansas Highway Patrol in July. Both Governor Laura Kelly’s office and Col. Jones said the dismissals were part of building a culture and structure within the agency that will help troopers best serve the people of Kansas.

“Those are personnel matters, and basically there was a need for change in administration, and that was the actions that we took,” Jones said in an interview with KSNT in July. “I wish them very much the best in their endeavors from here on out.”

According to the lawsuit, Maj. Harrington addressed the women’s complaints with Jones and De Vore, as well as the Department of Human Resources and three separate Kansas legislators to “discuss and seek guidance on assisting female KHP employees and their complaints and other illegal actions by Jones and (Assistant Superintendent) De Vore.”

Harrington and Kellerman also claim they were denied opportunities, disciplined unfairly and eventually terminated, according to KMBC.