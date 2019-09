TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s not your typical rescue story, because this time a trooper wasn’t rescuing a person, but a cat instead.

Kansas Highway Patrol shared the rescue story on their Facebook page.

They said that in August Lt. Simone found an injured kitten in the middle of a road in Silver Lake. He took the hurt kitten to the vet.

Courtesy: KHP

Now, about a month later, the trooper’s family has adopted the kitten, and named him Trooper.