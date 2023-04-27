KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The National Football League Draft is taking over Kansas City, Mo., but it isn’t just for adults.

As the draft plays out in Downtown KC, tens of thousands of people of all ages were in town to to watch the action and enjoy some of the cool family-friendly activities. From the NFL Play 60 mini camps, to a Little Caesar’s Perfect Passer Challenge there was so much to do.

A couple lucky kids even got to meet and compete with one of their sports heroes, Isiah Pacheco.

“Me and Pacheco, the Chiefs player, I went against him” Mason Ramirez said, a young Chiefs fan. “And I got my shoes signed by two Chiefs players”

“I got my phone signed but my favorite event,” Vincent Byrd said, another young Chiefs fan. “When we were at the Little Caesar’s thing. Then I beat Pacheco and got a signed football.”

On top of the physical activities, there are tons of photo opportunities with uniforms and jumbo size helmets.