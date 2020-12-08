KSHSAA votes to allow 2 parents per participant at winter activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association passed a vote to allow up to two parents or guardians per participant at KSHSAA winter activities.

BREAKING: @KSHSAA BOD just voted, up to two parents/guardians per participant WILL BE allowed into winter activities starting December 10th (Thursday) as allowed by local board of education or health department restrictions. Lasts through January 28th, 2021. Vote passes 54-24 https://t.co/iwdSlNEADJ — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 8, 2020

The board debated whether the rules should allow for one or two parents per athlete, or per family.

Masks will still be mandated.

Every student participating in an event, including those participating in a sport, band members, cheer and dance teams, will all be allowed up to two parents or guardians.

An amendment effective Thursday, Dec. 10 through Jan. 28, 2021 would allow for up to two parents/guardians per participant(s) family as allowed by local board of education or health department regulations.

An amendment to change the wording from parent/guardian to family which would allow two per participant(s) instead of two per participant family failed 68-10.

The board voted 54 to 24 with three abstentions to allow two parents per participant.

The question raised to the board was to amend the motion that made effective from Dec.10 through Jan. 28, 2021 of one or two parents per athlete.

The motion failed 28-50 to move the date fans would be allowed to attend from Dec. 10 to Jan. 12. Effective Dec. 10 through Jan. 28, 2021 interscholastic activities will allow for attendance of up to two parents/ guardians per participant(s)/ family as allowed by the local health department.

Previously, KSHSAA had voted to start the winter season with no fans, but last Friday, KSHSAA’s appeal board voted 7-1 to send the topic back to the Board of Directors to vote again.