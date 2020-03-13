KSNT cancels Jefferson Awards ceremony

From the 2019-2020 Honorees, a local panel of judges select one winner that will travel to the National Gala in Washington, DC. to represent Northeast Kansas. From the nationwide winners, one will be selected for a national Jefferson Award.

The Jefferson Awards engages the Partners in our communities to highlight local volunteers. The goal is to spotlight the great work they do and to inspire our community to put their service ideas into action.

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) — KSNT has canceled the Jefferson Awards ceremony, which was scheduled for Monday at Capital Plaza Hotel.

KSNT made the decision to cancel the local ceremony following the guidance of experts. They suggest eliminating large gatherings to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The ceremony was scheduled to recognize volunteers we’ve honored in our community during the last 12 months.

The winner that will be announced during our 6 p.m. broadcast Monday and represent Northeast Kansas at the national Jefferson Awards gala in Washington, DC later this year.