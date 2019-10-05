KU basketball fans worry about future of the program

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s hard to believe, but basketball season is almost here. On Friday, the University of Kansas kicked off the season with its annual Late Night in the Phog.

Some people waited outside in the rain all day to see this year’s team, Snoop Dog and to have some fun. Some even said they are a little worried about the future of KU basketball after the allegations of NCAA violations.

Longtime fan Gloria Seca was about the fourth group in line. She and her family have been coming to the scrimmage for more than 20 years, only missing one.

“It was hard to break the tradition,” Gloria said. “This is our family tradition. We’ve been doing it for a lot of years.”

This was Lilli Conrad and her family’s first time making the journey to Lawrence from Southeast Kansas to see what the team will look like this year.

“We got our hotel and everything and then came here,” Lilli said. “I’m just kind of ready to see the players, the coach. Everything like that.”

Many were at Late Night to have fun, see the boys and sit in one of the loudest stadiums in America. Some people like Jesse Hardy and Rick Spruill said they also worry about KU’s future.

“Well I just want to see what KU looks like,” Jesse said. “You know, with everything that is going on…and stuff with them. I just want to see how they’re going to react and how they’re going to play.”

In September, it was announced the NCAA would issue notices of allegations that the basketball program made some major violations as KU was one of the schools named in a federal investigation in a college basketball corruption scandal. Something some people have thoughts on.

“I do think it’s a little crazy that athletes can’t make a living off their lively hood,” Rick said. “We’re all out here to see athletes. But at the same time, there should be some regulations in place.”

The first game will be October 24 against Fort Hayes University.