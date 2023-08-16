TOPEKA (KSNT) – With college football season coming up, the Topeka Jayhawks Club kicked off the season with a picnic at Topeka’s Gage Park.

Nearly 200 club members, and special guests Lance and Kelly Leipold came out to celebrate the new season. Even after KU Athletics announced historic plans for renovating its football stadium on Tuesday, Coach Leipold still makes time for KU fans.

“Of course, our university and our community in Lawrence is important and it’s right there in our backyard,” Leipold said. “But communities such as Topeka, the Overland Park area, Wichita, everywhere. These communities, the people are coming to Lawrence on gameday, make a difference, make a difference in Allen Fieldhouse, all the different things. It’s really a statewide thing and also right here in our state capital it’s awful important.”

Leipold spoke at the picnic and had a Q&A session with fans. His community impact clearly stretches far beyond Lawrence.

“[For him] to come tonight, after what went on yesterday,” Margo Leonard, Topeka Jayhawk Club president, said. “It’s very cool that he makes time.”

Club members have a renewed faith in KU football after seeing both what Leipold has done with the program, and how committed he is to making connections with fans.

“Lance Leipold is going to bring our football team in as a winner as well,” Herschel Stroud of the Alumni & Friends Pep band said. “He’s a good sport and a good guy all the way around. We’re happy to have him.”

Leipold and Jayhawk football will be back in action on Sep. 1. They take on Missouri State in the team’s home opener.