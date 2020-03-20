KU students confused over the move-out situation

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The University of Kansas is rescheduling campus move out time slots after a system failure.

The rescheduling announcement came on Thursday, one day after the university requested all students to sign up to move out by the weekend. The university said they will send out a news sign up email by Friday, March 20.

“As a result of this technology failure, we must cancel all previously selected move-out appointments from yesterday’s survey, and ask you to complete a second survey,” KU said in an email.

Julia Isdbell, a student at KU, said she started receiving emails Tuesday, each one with a new plan on how students were going to move off-campus.

“Tuesday they told us it was a 21 day period, then Thursday they told us to sign up to move out,” Isdbell said. “Basically every time you opened your email, there was a new timeline or decision they had made on when to move out.”

Instructional email to students on how to move out of housing.

As a student-athlete, Isdbell was exempt from the move-out, but she said out of state students are not sure how they are going to move out on time with just a 48 hour time period.

“My friend is in San Francisco in quarantine, and she has to get her stuff out by this week, and then they sent an email today saying that anyone who signed up for a time tomorrow or Saturday had to sign up for a new time to move out,” Isdbell said.

Students not able to sign up for the Friday through Tuesday move out can schedule an individual appointment, but if they do that they only get two hours to pack and move out, according to a KU email.

“Time limits will be strictly enforced to limit the number of people in the building to ensure appropriate social distancing,” the email said.

KU also thanked its residents for their cooperation in the process and said they are working to provide a safe environment for students and staff during the move out process.

“We understand how stressful this is for residents and their families, and we are committed to doing everything we can to work through this moment with you.”