TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas senior Taiyanna Jackson was named a semi-finalist for the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

Jackson currently leads the Big 12 averaging three blocks per game and also ranks sixth nationally with 82 blocks on the season. Her 12.6 rebounds per game currently rank fifth in the nation and lead the conference.

The senior center has been effective on the offensive side of the court as well. She is third in the nation in field-goal percentage, shooting 68.1% on the season. She’s also lead the Jayhawks this season with 15.4 points per game, making her one of the few players in the conference averaging a double-double this season.

In a recent win over Oklahoma State, Jackson had five blocks, racking up her fourth consecutive game with four or more blocks. Last season, Jackson was the first ever Jayhawk announced to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team, and she’s earned the Big 12 Player of the Week award twice this season.

The four finalists for the award will be announced on March 13th.