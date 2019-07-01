Kung Fu Minutes – Lesson II – Mouth Wiping Elbow

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Carlos Vela scored his 17th goal of the season, Diego Rossi added his ninth and Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Christian Ramirez opened the scoring in the 28th minute for Los Angeles (12-2-4) by sending a free kick under the wall and past a diving Tim Melia. Rossi made it 2-0 in the 50th by curling a shot from the 18-yard line and Vela scored from the penalty spot in the 63rd for a 3-0 lead.