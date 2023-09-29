HERINGTON (KSNT) – On Thursday an apparent attempted landing was reported at the Herington Regional Airport after an alleged landing gear failure.

At 11:30 a.m., the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a damaged 2016 AT-802 Air Tractor on the runway. First responders were unable to locate the pilot or other occupants, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash log.

The airplane appeared to have attempted to land but for an unknown reason, the landing gear failed. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the KHP crash log.

A 58-year-old man from Cullman, Alabama was listed as the pilot and a 38-year-old man from Tuttle, Oklahoma was listed as the pilot trainee in the KHP crash log.

No one was reported to have been around the airplane. No injuries were reported, according to the crash log.

