TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian on the highway around 11:40 on Friday night.

Lt. Hren with TPD says officers were sent to the area of 1470 and SW 21st late Friday night in regards to a vehicle vs pedestrian incident. Topeka Police say the adult pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.