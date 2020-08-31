Late night crash injures one in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has minor injuries after a late night car crash in Topeka Sunday night.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Southwest Huntoon Street and Gage Boulevard around 11:15 p.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Police have Gage Boulevard down to one lane heading north as of 12:15 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses on scene say both drivers claim to have had the green light at the time. Topeka Police are now investigating and using traffic cameras to determine the cause of the crash.