Late Texas field goal foils Kansas’ upset bid

Texas defensive back DeMarvion Overshown (31) leaps to tackle Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. (1) during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

AUSTIN – Kansas football’s upset bid of the No. 15 Texas Longhorns fell just short in Austin Saturday night, as Cameron Dicker kicked a 33-yard game-winning field goal as the game clock expired to put his team ahead on the scoreboard, 50-48.

KU took the lead with 1:11 remaining, scoring a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, both thrown by senior quarterback Carter Stanley. Wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr., caught his second touchdown of the night from Stanley on the drive, while senior Daylon Charlot made the catch at the back of the end zone from Stanley for the 2-point conversion to put the Jayhawks ahead, 48-47. Robinson led the Jayhawks in receiving with seven receptions for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas’ offense countered once again though, and drove 60 yards down the field in 10 plays to have the night capped off by Dicker’s game-winning field goal.

Sophomore Pooka Williams Jr., led the Jayhawks with 190 rushing yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns, marking his seventh career game with 100+ rushing yards. The Jayhawks accumulated 569 yards of total offense, the second display of over 500 yards this season, topping the 567 yard performance against Boston College on September 13. Stanley completed 27-of-47 passes for 310 yards four touchdowns, marking his first four-touchdown game of his career.

Defensively, true freshman Gavin Potter led the Jayhawks with nine tackles and 1.5 sacks. The Jayhawks forced the Longhorns into two turnovers, including Najee Stevens-Mckenzie’s second interception of the season, coming in consecutive games.

Kansas will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 26 to host the Texas Tech Red Raiders for Homecoming. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the game airing on FS1.

