Law enforcement asking for help tracking down man considered ‘armed and dangerous’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s assistance in

locating a person of interest in recent criminal activity in Brown County.

On Oct. 15th, the Brown County Sheriff’s dispatch received reports of a female who had fled to the

ALL-STAR truck stop near Sabetha after reportedly being held against her will by a male suspect.

Officers from the Sabetha Police Department, the Sac and Fox Nation, Kansas

Highway Patrol, Brown County, Nemaha County, Kansas Wildlife and Parks as well as other

law enforcement agencies joined in the search.

After the victim was able to enter the truck stop and request help, the suspect, 26-year-old Phillip Doerr, fled in a 2004 Gray Mitsubishi Eclipse. The vehicle was recovered in Nemaha County this morning.

Doerr is considered armed and dangerous and should not be confronted by the public.

Doerr has ties to Topeka, Horton, Hiawatha, White Cloud, Humboldt, Falls City and surrounding areas.

His last known address was in Webb City, Missouri.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement at once.