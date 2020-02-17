Lawmakers want school districts to perform budget assessments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Kansas lawmakers are looking at bringing more oversight to how schools create their budgets.

The Senate Education Committee discussed a bill Monday that would require school districts to conduct a yearly assessment of student needs. Districts would then use that information to create the annual budget. The goal is that district money will be allocated to areas that would best help students succeed.

“What we as legislators are wanting to do, again, is to circle back and make sure that school districts are very intentional in how they’re spending the money,” explained Senator Molly Baumgardner, (R) Louisburg.

Supporters of the bill say the required assessment would help school districts better serve the needs of at-risk or under-performing students.