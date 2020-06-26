Lawrence bar confirmed as coronavirus outbreak site

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health has identified several positive coronavirus cases in recent days from people who reported they were present at the Hawk bar last Friday and Saturday.

“We’d ask anyone who was there last weekend to monitor for potential COVID-19 symptoms. We believe the source of exposure for some of these cases occurred before they visited The Hawk, but we would consider them contagious during this time frame,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan. “We are not confident in being able to identify everyone who was there and might have come in close contact with people who were contagious, so we have released this information.”

The health department considers outbreaks when two or more cases have the same source of exposure.

Anyone who was at The Hawk on June 19 or June 20 and is symptomatic should call their healthcare provider to be screened, or call the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health coronavirus hotline at 785-856-4343.