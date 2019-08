LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– The Lawrence Humane Society is now closed early after all their animals got adopted on Clear the Shelters Day.

The animal shelter’s Director of Development and Communications, Michael LaFave, announced they closed earlier than expected after people adopted all of their dogs and a majority of their cats. Only three cats are left.

For Clear the Shelters Day, the humane society waived fees on all their animals.

The shelter had a goal of getting 150 animals adopted today.