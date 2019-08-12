Lawrence Police identify toddler found dead in vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A two-year-old child is dead after being left in an unattended car in Lawrence Sunday night.

Lawrence Police officers responded to the call near 33rd and Iowa St just after 5:30 p.m. Officers and medical personnel determined that the toddler was dead when they arrived.

He was identified as DéVonté Lashawn Turner. At the time of his death, he was in the care of family members at the Easy Living mobile home park.

Police Chief Gregory Burns said LPD is currently investigating the death but heat may have contributed to the boy’s death.

Lawrence Police Chief Gregory Burns Jr. reminded everyone to take extra care when exiting their vehicles, especially when temperatures are high.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of the funeral, which can be found here.