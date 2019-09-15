Lawrence police searching for man in connection with stolen car

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police are looking for a man in connection with a car theft.

Police said around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday investigators found a stolen car on the 3300 block of Iowa Street. They saw a man and woman get in the car.

Officers took the woman into custody but the man got away.

They identified that man as 26-year-old Brett Greenfield of Lawrence. They describe Greenfield as 6’1″ tall, weighing about 195 pounds, with tattoos on his hands and arms.

If you have any information about Brett Greenfield or know where he might be you should call Crimestoppers at 785-843-8477, or the Lawrence Police Department at 832-7509.