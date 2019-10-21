Lawrence stabbing leaves 1 person dead, 1 in custody

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)– The Lawrence Police Department has one person in custody after a stabbing leaves another person dead in Lawrence.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Massachusetts St. for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located one male suffering in the grass. Police immediately started performing CPR until emergency crews arrived to assist. However, the man did not survive. At this time, police do not know what led to the stabbing.

The person involved in the stabbing was found and is currently being interviewed by officers.

Police are not looking for any other individuals at this time as they continue to investigate.