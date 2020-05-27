Leap Family Entertainment coming to Topeka and Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Leap Family Entertainment is opening up a new location in Topeka. Leap currently has one location already open in Salina.

Located next to the Genesis Health Club on SW 37th street, Leap will feature trampolines, climbing walls, interactive games, and more.

Construction is currently under way and Leap hopes to open in early July.

“This facility I think the climbing is what’s going to stand us apart,” says Leap Family Entertainment Vice President of Operations Jason Hardy. “We’re doing our stairway to heaven, which I don’t think there’s one here in Topeka. We’re doing our 3D traverse wall and then all the games that we have are going to be more interactive. It’s just not jumping. We’re full family fun is what we are.”

Leap Family Entertainment will host a “Burgers and Beer” event on June 27th at the Topeka location.

Leap plans to open a location in Manhattan as well with a goal to open in late October. The Manhattan location will also feature an escape room.