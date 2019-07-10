Less humid, more comfortable weather ahead

A break in the muggy weather will last for a couple days.

What We’re Tracking:

Clear, cooler tonight

Less humid Thursday

Expect a hot, sunny weekend

Mostly clear and cooler weather tonight as lower humidity air is settling into Northeast Kansas. Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 60s with a light north wind through the night.

Highs on Thursday will top out mainly in the middle 80s with abundant sunshine. However, you’ll certainly notice the lower level of humidity as middle 80s will not only be the peak temperature, but also the peak heat index for the day.

Sunshine for the next several days with highs climbing back into the upper 80s on Friday and lower 90s over the weekend. While not immediate, a gradual increase in humidity will bring back that summer muggy feel by the end of the weekend.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller



