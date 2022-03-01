LIBERAL, Kan. (KSNW) — Liberal squeaked out a victory in the annual International Pancake Day race on Tuesday.

The women took to the street at noon. Liberal beat Olney, England, with a time of 1 minute 7 seconds. Olney’s time came in at 1 minute 10 seconds.

The winner of the Liberal leg was Whitney Hay, followed by Isabelle Sullenger and Maria Alba.

The race returned after a hiatus in 2021 due to COVID-19. The last time the two competed, Olney won the race.

(Courtesy: Pancake Day Race Facebook)

The event started back in 1445 in Olney, England, when a woman was making pancakes to use up her cooking fats before lent. While making the pancakes, she heard the church bells ringing for the shriving service. She ran 415 yards to the church, skillet and pancake in hand. In the following years, it became a race as neighbors joined in to see who could make it to the church first to collect a kiss of peace from the bell ringer.

It was brought to Liberal in 1950 when a magazine showed a picture of Olney women racing to church. Liberal Jaycee President R.J. Leete contacted the Vicar of St. Peter and St. Paul’s Church in Olney, Reverand Ronald Collins, challenging their women to race against the women of Liberal. The prize of the race in Liberal is also a kiss of peace from the bell ringer.

International Pancake Day celebrations in Liberal (Courtesy: Enrique R. Franz)

The events for this year are as follows:

Tuesday, March 1

To get in the spirit of International Pancake Day, you can buy gear here.

To stay up to date with International Pancake Day in Liberal, you can like them on Facebook.

To see the 2022 event winners, click here.