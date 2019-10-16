Lightfoot embraces “Prison Mitch”

LAWRENCE, KS (KSNT) – Senior Mitch Lightfoot is one of the most popular players on the Kansas basketball team. His alter-ego, “Prison Mitch,” has taken that popularity to new heights.

“I enjoy it. I think it’s kind of funny,” Lightfoot told KSNT Sports.

“Prison Mitch” plays off of “Prison Mike” from “The Offic”e and is a Twitter parody account that has generated a cult following among Jayhawk fans.

“Shocked just cause you never think it could be you,” says Lightfoot about ‘Prison Mitch’. “I just go here and work my butt off and play as hard as I can and people tend to appreciate that.”

The Prison Mitch Twitter account has nearly 7,000 followers while Lightfoot has over 16,000 followers on Twitter, the most of any player on KU’s roster.

“It’s so cool from being a fan of KU to actually playing here and getting to see how they support their Jayhawks, it really means something to me and I appreciate them more than they’ll ever know, so it’s something special,” said Lightfoot.