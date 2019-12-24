LIVE: Track Santa with the NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD copy_1545672129037.jpg.jpg

NORAD’s Santa Tracker is tracking Santa Claus as he makes his flight around the world tonight — track Santa here!

When will he show up at your house? Check the tracker above to follow his process.

The Santa Tracker has been around since 1955 when a local Sears store in Colorado Springs ran a dial Santa ad.

Except the number was a misprint. Instead of listing the number for Sears’ Santa hotline, it posted the number for the Continental Air Defense Command center.

The staff decided to help children track Santa.

Have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

