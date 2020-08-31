Local athletes march, speak out for equality

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs have agreed to a 10-year contract extension with Super Bowl MVP Mahomes keeping him around through 2031. The Chiefs had Mahomes under contract for the next two seasons but wanted a long-term deal in place with the quarterback who led them to their first championship in 50 years. ESPN.com reported the deal is worth $450 million with an injury guarantee of $140 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stick to sports, a phrase just about everyone has heard, but one that is harder and harder to do as our country is filled with protests every day as the fight for equality continues.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks took a stand, boycotting their playoff game following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin, it led two a two-day NBA strike – no games or practice — and local athletes took the message to heart.

On Friday, Kansas student-athletes and coaches marched in Lawrence, a movement started by the women’s basketball team and supported by hundreds of athletes on campus, today, K-State student-athletes and staff marched, all in black to support black lives.

All of us will make a difference



Black Lives Matter

It's time to stop 𝗧𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 and start 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚.



"𝙒𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙡𝙚𝙩𝙚𝙨, 𝙗𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩." #BlackLivesMatter

It’s one thing to do it as a student-athlete, but how about the richest man in football? Patrick Mahomes is speaking out too. On Thursday he retweeted this message – “The one goal is equality.” He had more words of his own this weekend.

I’m going do whatever I believe and what I believe is right and I’m going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people and I mean, I feel like I’ve shown that over this offseason. I’m going to continue that fight and I’m not worried about people and how they’re going to do negative stuff back to me. I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure that all people feel equal,” Mahomes said at his press conference Saturday.

Actions speak louder than words, Mahomes has worked all offseason to make sure everyone has a fair chance to vote come November, he and Tyrann Mathieu even made sure every Chief was registered as they began training camp. And the Chiefs are working to make arrowhead a polling place for the election.