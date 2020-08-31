Local athletes march, speak out for equality

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Stick to sports, a phrase just about everyone has heard, but one that is harder and harder to do as our country is filled with protests every day as the fight for equality continues.
On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks took a stand, boycotting their playoff game following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin, it led two a two-day NBA strike – no games or practice — and local athletes took the message to heart.
On Friday, Kansas student-athletes and coaches marched in Lawrence, a movement started by the women’s basketball team and supported by hundreds of athletes on campus, today, K-State student-athletes and staff marched, all in black to support black lives.
It’s one thing to do it as a student-athlete, but how about the richest man in football? Patrick Mahomes is speaking out too. On Thursday he retweeted this message – “The one goal is equality.” He had more words of his own this weekend.
I’m going do whatever I believe and what I believe is right and I’m going to do whatever I can to fight for equality for all people and I mean, I feel like I’ve shown that over this offseason. I’m going to continue that fight and I’m not worried about people and how they’re going to do negative stuff back to me. I’m worried about doing what’s right for humanity and making sure that all people feel equal,” Mahomes said at his press conference Saturday.
Actions speak louder than words, Mahomes has worked all offseason to make sure everyone has a fair chance to vote come November, he and Tyrann Mathieu even made sure every Chief was registered as they began training camp. And the Chiefs are working to make arrowhead a polling place for the election.