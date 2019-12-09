Local club gives back to kids in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A club in Topeka is making sure that kids in the community have a merry Christmas.

The 20/30 Club of Topeka is a group of men who give back to kids in need in Shawnee County.

They held their “Christmas for Kids” event at Kohl’s, where they walked around with almost 200 kids from organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

They filled their baskets with things like coats, shoes, and toys for Christmas, which many would go without if not for an event like this.

“There is a real need in our community and so we’re trying to fill one of those voids,” Matt Hutchinson, who runs community relations for the club, said. “And so it’s pretty special when 60, 65 of these guys come together and do these types of things.”

The club also has a “Christmas for Coats” program every year where they give coats to kids in Shawnee County.

They plan to give out over 1,400 coats this year.