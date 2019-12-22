Local couple trying to find mysterious helper after early Christmas gift renews faith in others

KANSAS CITY, Mo (FOX4 KC) – Santa’s elves are working their magic early this year by helping people across the metro, including a couple who lost something hard to replace this time of they year.

It was Alysha Whetstone’s first Chiefs game ever. She braved the snow, wind and cold during the team’s amazing win Sunday, only to lose something very valuable.

But then a miracle occurred.

“It came in the mail today with 10 stamps on it,” Whetstone said, five days after her husband lost his wallet.

Whetstone’s Christmas wish had been granted. Inside was the wallet.

“Everything was in there. Everything,” she said. “His work ID, his license, all of his credit cards, all of his debit cards. It’s all still there.”

Whetstone and her husband left the game a little early to beat the crowd.

“We ended up walking out of the stadium the completely opposite direction of our vehicle, so by the time we actually made it to our car, everyone was out of the stadium,” Whetstone said. “Once we got to the car, we realized we didn’t have his wallet, and I was on E.”

Desperate to find the wallet, Whetstone and her husband began peeling off the layers that kept them warm in the stadium only to come up empty.

“And I thought, ‘OK, it has to be in the car,’ so I searched my car probably five times before I was like, ‘It’s just not here,'” she said.

After making a claim at Arrowhead and finding out the wallet was not in lost and found, Whetstone’s husband locked his cards and began the arduous process of replacing the contents of his wallet.

“And I said, ‘Let’s just give it a few more days. There has to be someone out there that found it, and hopefully, they will turn it in,'” she said.

Her patience paid off, and Whetstone was thrilled to make a happy phone call to her husband at work.

“The first thing he said when I told him was we need to buy them a gift. We need to get them something so they know how much that means to us,” Whetstone said.

But their worry has now been turned into a mystery. The return address only has one thing written: “Found in parking lot of KC Denver game.”

Whetstone hoping their mysterious elf sees this story to at least receive a gift of gratitude.

“Thank you so much. I mean, especially this time of the year when everything is totally crazy, the last thing you wanna do is deal with the banks and the DMV, so thank you,” Whetstone said. “I think it’s wonderful, and I wish more people were like that.”