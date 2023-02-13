TOPEKA (KSNT) – Following Sunday’s excitement in Arizona and a Chiefs Super Bowl victory – it can be easy to forget making plans for the next big event of February – Valentine’s Day.

27 News went around the capital city looking for date ideas that your date will love.

Starting off in West Topeka, Be Our Valentine Adult Skate at Sk8away is the first adult skate the Capital City Crushers is hosting on Valentine’s Day.

It’s perfect for those that have met the love of their life, or are looking for a new crush.

“It starts at 8 o’clock,” Capital City Crusher Tracy Cass said. “It’s $10 to get in the door. It’ll be perfect for after dinner plans whether you have somebody or not. Come with a date, come without a date maybe you’ll meet the love of your life.”

The Crushers crew will be in attendance themselves, looking to bring everyone together for the evening regardless of how much they love the holiday.

“It’s going to be so much fun to come in, hang with our friends, get to see the community,” Cass said. “Celebrate Valentine’s Day or not celebrate Valentine’s — if you’re not into it come anyways. It’ll be fine!”

Or, what about NOTO for a night out?

From 8:30 to 10:30, Fire Me Up Ceramics will host Valentine’s Day Clay. With your partner or a group of friends, you’ll be able to make memories that will last forever — literally.

The owner says your clay creations will be there for generations. They’ll provide instructions, the clay, and wine glasses.

If you’re in the mood for a more traditional night out though, The Beacon in downtown Topeka has you covered. They’re holding a movie night unlike anything else in the area.

“I think its a little bit different because we’re showing an old time movie,” The Beacon Managing Director Courtney Stemler said. “It’s from 1940, it’s kind of a change of pace for a lot of us, and it (the event) includes food. Bobby’s Food Co. is doing the charcuterie box and Topeka T-Cakes is doing the deserts.”

For those that have slacked on flowers, The Beacon has got that covered as well. It is Offering pickup or delivery for a dozen roses.