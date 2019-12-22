Local girl donates her Christmas money to children in need

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Children in need in Shawnee County will now have a brighter Christmas thanks to a selfless act of kindness.

It all started when seven-year-old Payzlee Rausch asked for $50 from Santa.

Her family quickly learned that Payzlee didn’t want the money for herself but instead to give to other kids in need.

“Not a lot of kids get Christmas with their families so I decided to donate it to charity,” Rausch said.

Payzlee used the $50 to sponsor a child at CASA of Shawnee County, a non-profit organization in Topeka that advocates for children involved in the court system.

Payzlee’s donation was able to give three children from CASA new clothes, toys, and basic hygiene products. Items that Jamie Dempewolf, CASA’s program director, say are rare for some of the kids that they see.

“A lot of the children that we serve are in probably one of the worst times in their life right now,” Dempewolf said. “And so getting something from a community member that’s genuine has a lot of value.”

Payzlee’s mom, Rachel Chilson, says that she’s always been the first to help others but that this act of kindness, moved her to tears.

“I instantly just started crying,” Chilson said. “I’ve cried more times during this process just cause, it’s just…she’s only seven.”

Inspired by her gift, each of Payzlee’s parents and grandparents matched her 50 dollar donation too.

They also donated to Silverbackk’s and North Topeka Outreach, which are two other non-profits in Topeka.

To learn how you can volunteer for CASA, click here.

And if you also want to sponsor a CASA child, click here.