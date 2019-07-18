Local nonprofit giving people a second chance through culinary program

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Hospitality Incubator Program is a nonprofit run by Sean Hall. Hall teaches people culinary skills so they can get employed or start their own company.



“I want to be able to open my own business and through this program, I’m able to learn a lot of aspects of cooking that I didn’t know,” said student Rick Collins.

Hall teaches skills like preparing food, as well as learning the business side of running a restaurant. Many of his students have had a rough go at life and are looking to get back on their feet. Hall teamed up with Go Topeka, an organization that works to grow the economy, to give them a second chance.

For people like Rick Collins, this is more than just preparing salads, he is gaining the skills to one day give back to his hometown of Topeka.

“It’s definitely changed my life, I look forward to every day we go to school Monday through Wednesdays and I get mad when I don’t go to school, I’m ready to go every week,” said Collins.

Thanks to hall and donations from catering events, the program is free to all of the chef’s who make it into the program.

CLICK HERE if you would like more information about the program.