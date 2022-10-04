TOPEKA (KSNT)– Valeo Behavioral Health Care in Topeka is offering free mental health screenings Oct. 6- Oct. 8 in honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week.

The screenings are short, simple and private questionnaires. Once the questionnaire is complete, if there is anything that seems out of place, Valeo has services and resources ready to provide to people. The screenings are being offered at the Topeka LULAC Senior Center at 1502 NE Seward Drive.

Next week, on Oct. 10 and Oct. 13, in honor of World Mental Health Day and National Depression Screening Day, they will be offering additional screenings. These will be offered to the community at Brewster Place, located at 1205 SW 29th St.

If you need immediate help, you can get 24/7 care at their Crisis Center. The number for the Crisis line is (785)-234-3300. If you want to call the main Valeo Behavioral Health Care number, it is (785)-233-1730.

For additional information, click here to access the website.