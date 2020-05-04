Local restaurants prepare to welcome customers back in their buildings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the end to the stay-at-home order guidelines were announced by Governor Laura Kelly a few days ago, the first wave of local businesses began preparing for their next steps. Restaurants have been some of the hardest hit local establishments and they’re ready to get back to work.

Across Topeka and the state, almost every place you can get a bite to eat is racing to get ready to open up. For the Wheel Barrel in Topeka, it’s been a jam-packed last few days.

“Scrambling to figure out how to meet the guidelines, keep employees safe,” said co-owner John Bohlander.

They’re taking every precaution and more to keep those that want to come in comfortable and healthy.

“We set tables out, spaced them out six feet apart, put the planters in between tables. We can’t serve at the bar, so moved out the extra stools and tables.”

They’re even changing their utensils, the plates they work with, and anything else a customer could come in contact with.

“We’re going all disposable, plates, silverware, glasses. Sanitation station for customers as well as employees.

At Weller’s in Topeka, they stayed open for a bit when it started, but have been shut down for most of the last month.

“We came to the conclusion that it would be best to close down for the month of April. Just kind of let the employees stay at home, practice social distancing. Do our part to slow the spread,” said owner Ryan Jennings.

Once they heard the news, they were ready to get back to business and have done their part to keep people socially distant.

“We took the physical barriers seriously, so we figured, what better way than to create physical barriers and keep people apart.”

And they’re more than just functional.

“We decided to have a little fun and let customers draw on them as long as they don’t do anything too absurd.”

Weller’s will be back open Monday, May 4th, and The Wheel Barrel will open up Tuesday, May 5th.