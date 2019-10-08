Local soccer teams kick for a cure to cancer

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – There was a sea of pink at Bettis Sports Complex on Monday night as two high school teams were kicking for a cure.

The Shawnee Heights men’s soccer team held their annual fundraiser to support breast cancer patients at their game. The players, fans, and the competing Topeka West soccer team all wore pink shirts to show that support.

The proceeds from the shirts go toward supporting cancer research.

For people like Tim Mallams, from the Shawnee Heights men’s soccer team booster club, the cause is really personal.

“My father in law died a year and eight months ago from cancer and my two grandmothers and my grandfather have all passed away in the last year and eight months so to lose four family members in a year and eight months is pretty tough,” Mallams said. “It’s just whatever you can do and every little dollar will hopefully change the pursuit of ending cancer.”

Ed Bozarth Chevrolet and GM were also part of the fundraiser. For every person that took pictures with their sign at the game, they pledged to donate $5 to fighting cancer.