TOPEKA (KSNT) – For many U.S. service members, coming home means a warm welcome from friends and family. For others though, the return home doesn’t come with a support system.

To combat this, a local woman is collaborating with a national organization to make their return from service a little more like a homecoming. Krystle Koch is working with the non-profit organization Once in a Lifetime to welcome single soldiers back from their extended stay overseas.

Along with other volunteers, she’s setting up barracks in preparation for 1,500 single soldiers of the First Brigade.

“We want them to know that it is important what you’re doing” Koch said. “We do appreciate you. We’re thankful for everything that you did, and we’re happy to have you home. We just want them to know that we appreciate them.”

To date, they’ve collected 508 sets of sheets, 420 towels, 824 washcloths and hundreds of blankets, pillows, shower curtains and air fresheners.

The process does take a while to get everything collected and organized for so many coming back, but Koch said to her, it’s well worth it to help single soldiers feel at home when they return.

“We wanted to do something where the soldiers would feel here,” Koch said. “The community’s got you, we’re your family. You can come home, and just go to your room and relax. You can take your time to go unpack. You don’t need to go immediately search things down to set up your bed, we’re going to do that for you.”

They’re still collecting items for the single soldiers from around Kansas. If you’d like to support their operation, you can visit their Amazon wish-list here or donate through their Facebook page here.