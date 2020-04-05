Local woman creates ‘virtual Easter parade’ to celebrate during Coronavirus pandemic

VASSAR, Kan. (KSNT)– A local woman is bringing the happiness of an Easter celebration to everyone in Kansas. But, it’s not a traditional way to celebrate.

It started as a dream, then it turned into a Facebook page.

“And I woke up the other morning, and I was like, ‘why don’t we do a virtual Easter parade?’,” Stephanie Burdett said. “I created a group. It’s called the Easter Parade.”

Burdett came up with the idea after watching the movie “Easter Parade.” The page is new to Northeast Kansas and new to the way we will be celebrating Easter this year.

Here’s how it works, you can post a picture of your favorite Easter memory, outfit, hat, whatever you can think of. Stephanie is also encouraging people to make floats, to really get in the parade spirit.

“Easter is a time…it’s supposed to be spring and it’s new,” Burdett said. “Since we’re all confined and we’re kind of getting cabin fever, it’d be a way to do that.”

Stephanie believes since we don’t get to be in church and outside with crowds because of the Coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the holiday without one another.

“We’re scared because of what’s going on with the Coronavirus,” Burdett said. “The death, you know…and beware. People wearing masks. So we don’t get to see the true people and happiness.”

The Facebook page is open right now. Burdett encourages everyone to submit pictures from now until the Monday after Easter.