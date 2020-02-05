Local woman first from Kansas to win Miss Rodeo USA

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) — A local woman is making history being the first Kansas woman to win Miss Rodeo USA. Now she’s using her title to keep a family member’s memory alive while living her life to the fullest.

Brooke Wallace is a lover of horses, as well as being a cowgirl, making her own clothes and being a rodeo queen.

The Kansas native has competed in rodeo pageants since she was 20. Part of her passion is in honor of her cousin, DJ Prochaska, who died in a car accident when she was 14.

“Her life was cut short,” Brooke said. “She only got to be to a certain age. She only had one title. But the cool thing about it is, I’ve been able to carry on her legacy through all of the different titles that I’ve won.”

Brooke has won many pageant titles, competing in Miss Rodeo Junction City, Miss Rodeo K-State and Miss Central Plains Region. Her most recent title is making history for Kansas.

“On Jan. 19, I was crowned Miss Rodeo USA,” Brooke said. “I’m the first from Kansas. That is kind of a cool thing to accomplish.”

It’s taken 54 years for that to happen. She’s the only one to bring the title to the Sunflower State.

Miss Rodeo USA is part of the International Professional Rodeo Association. It’s the highest title to compete in, proving hard work in the rodeo industry can pay off.

“You have to work hard,” Brooke said. “Rodeo is the one sport that is derived from a lifestyle. That’s ranching, farming, the ag industry. It all kind of ties into one.”

Brooke said competing in rodeo is more than riding horses and wearing a crown. It’s about remembering her cousin, and showing others dreams are never too small when you have dedication and passion.

“Never be afraid to do something different, or do something bigger,” Brooke said.

Brooke graduated from Kansas State University and got a degree in fashion, which makes it easier for when she’s making her own clothes, and for some other queens she’s met along the way.

Brooke said after her reign is over, she will focus her time on starting her own business.

