Local woman recognized for saving grandkids from fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Margaret Rangel isn’t one to love the spotlight. But on Wednesday she was a recipient of the champion of character award, an honor given out by The Safe Streets Organization.

“I woke up around 3:45 in the morning hearing little hail hitting the windows,” Rangel said. “I got up and when I went into the front room they have windows in their doors and all I saw was red with a wire hanging down.”

She saved her two twin grandchildren from a fire that destroyed their home.

“Kids get your shoes on, get your blankies,” she told the children.

Rangel doesn’t live in the home that had the fire but was just babysitting her two twin grandkids that night.

Rangel’s son was in the hospital after the birth of his newest child.

She was home alone with the kids and her phone battery was dying so she called out for help from neighbors.

“It was such a traumatic event,” Rangel’s sister-in-law Marsha Chavez said. “If she had not woken up when she did it would have been tragic because there were no working fire alarms.”

She also attempted to rescue the family dog.

“A section of the kitchen fell and there was flames on it,” Rangel said.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to save him.