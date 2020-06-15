Lyon County crash kills one man, injures child

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One man is dead and a child is in the hospital after a car crashed and caught on fire south of Emporia Sunday night.

Diblain Jacobo, 26, of Emporia was driving in the 1100 block of L Road in Lyon County around 8:00 p.m, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Jacobo lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch. The car hit a power pole and caught fire.

A child was also in the car with Jacobo. They were life-flighted to a hospital in Kansas City with non life-threatening injuries, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.