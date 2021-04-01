Lyon County vaccine clinic scheduled for April 8

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

LYON COUNTY,. Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

The clinic will distribute Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, individuals can choose which vaccine they want to receive.

All Kansas residents older than 18 are eligible for the shot.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose shot, while those taking the Moderna vaccine will need a booster shot in four weeks. Both vaccines are nearly 100% effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19.

Lyon County Public Health

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories