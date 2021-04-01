Lyon County vaccine clinic scheduled for April 8

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

LYON COUNTY,. Kan. (KSNT) – Lyon County Public Health is holding a vaccine clinic on Thursday, April 8.

The clinic will distribute Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, individuals can choose which vaccine they want to receive.

All Kansas residents older than 18 are eligible for the shot.